ಸಂಡೂರು ರಾಜ ಮನೆತನದ ಮಹಾರಾಣಿ ವಸುಂಧರಾ ಘೋರ್ಪಡೆ ಇನ್ನಿಲ್ಲ

Story first published: Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 18:10 [IST]

Former Rural Development, Panchayat Raj and Finance minister of Karnataka MY Ghorpade's wife Maharani of the Bellary district Sandur Kingdom Vasundhara Ghorpade (81) passes away in Sanjay nagar, Dollars colony house, Bengaluru on May 31th. Vasundhara's funeral ceremony held on June 01 at Hebbal.