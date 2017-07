ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಏಕ ಕಾಲಕ್ಕೆ ನಾಲ್ಕು ಮಕ್ಕಳನ್ನು ಹೆತ್ತ ಮಹಾತಾಯಿ

Bellary

ಬಸವರಾಜ್ ಮರಳಿಹಳ್ಳಿ

English summary

A woman got four children at time on her second delivery at Emmiganuru village of Ballary taluk on Thursday. Huligemma got two boy babies and another two baby girls, according VIMS doctors it’s very rare case, it happened once in approximate 5 lakh woman.