ಬೆಳಗಾವಿಯ ವಿಟಿಯು ಬಿಇ/ಬಿಟೆಕ್ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟ

Belgaum

ಒನ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The VTU B.E./B.Tech (CBCS) I & II Semester June/July 2017 Results have been have been declared. The results for the Mysuru, Kalaburgi and Belagavi regions are available on the official website.