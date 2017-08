ಮರಾಠಿಗೆ ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ಹೆಬ್ಬಾಳ್ಕರ್ ಜೈಕಾರ: ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟಿಗರ ಧಿಕ್ಕಾರ!

Belgaum

Trupti Hegde

#LakshmiHebbalkar madam u want everything from Karnataka, but u r supporting Maharastra, pl get out from Karnataka

#LakshmiHebbalkar kannada drohi..Congress Kannada Drohi.... Being a Belgaumite will request belgavi people not to support such people

Finally #Lakshmihebbalkar show her original face as Anti kannadigas in favour of @maharashtra Shame on you

English summary

Here is twitter statements on controversial statement of chief of Karnataka Congress women wing Lakshmi Hebbalkar, who has said, if Belagavi is merged with Maharashtra she will celebrate the victory by holding Maharashtra flag.