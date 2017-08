ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ : ಸಹಕಾರಿ ಸಂಘದ ಹಣ ಕೊಡಿಸುವಂತೆ ಡಿಸಿಗೆ ಮನವಿ

Belgaum

Gururaj

English summary

From the past several months the depositors of Shri Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna Co-Operative Credit Society, Belagavi were not able to get back their deposits even after maturity. Today depositors of the bank marched to DC office and submitted the memorandum. Society MD Anand Appugol said that the society had suffered losses due to demonetisation.