WATCH: Wreath laying ceremony of Head Constable Basappa Bajantri who lost his life in Pantha Chowk (J&K) attack https://t.co/bwpn43VEeb

Story first published: Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 12:35 [IST]

English summary

Martyred CRPF police Basappa Bajantri is from Khanapur taluk in Belagavi. Wreath laying ceremony of Head Constable Basappa Bajantri who lost his life in Pantha Chowk (J&K) attack took place on Tuesday in Srinagar. ಖಾನಾಪುರದ ಬಸಪ್ಪ ಬಜಂತ್ರಿ ಶ್ರೀನಗರದಲ್ಲಿ ಹುತಾತ್ಮ