ಕಪಾಳಕ್ಕೆ ಬಿಗಿಸಿಕೊಂಡು ಕ್ಷಮೆ ಕೇಳಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಂತಾಗಿದೆ!

Belgaum

ಯಶೋಧರ ಪಟಕೂಟ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Does Congress has guts to expel Lakshmi Hebbalkar, who has ranted anti-Karnataka statement during Ganesha Chaturthi in Belagavi? Vatal Nagaraj has given ultimatum to expel her in 24 hours. What can we expect from Karnataka Congress?