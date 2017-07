ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ: ಆಸ್ತಿಗಾಗಿ ತನ್ನ ಇಬ್ಬರು ಸಹೋದರರನ್ನು ಕೊಂದ ಹಿರಿಯ ಸಹೋದರ

Belgaum

Basavaraj

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

An elder brother killed his two younger brothers over two hectares of farm land in Belagavi on Tuesday. Rasul Mulla (50), a farmer from Alarwad village in Belagavi taluk, fought with his brothers Ghouse Mulla (35) and Mohammad Mulla (40) and attacked them with a machete near Gandhinagar bridge in the city.