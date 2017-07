ಲಾಡ್ಜ್ ನಿಂದ ರಂಧ್ರ ಕೊರೆದು ಆಭರಣ ಅಂಗಡಿಗೆ ಕನ್ನ ಹಾಕಿದ್ದ ಆರೋಪಿ ಬಂಧನ

Belgaum

Bangaluru police has arrested Mahammad Hussen near Kitturu of Belagavi district, who is a accused in Kanchana Jjewellery wall hack case in Bangaloru, they have recovered 1.3 kg gold, 14 kg silver and 2000 case from him. Police has chased this case after incident was happened within 14 hours.