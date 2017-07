ಕಲಾಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಪುಷ್ಪ ಸಿಂಧೂರಿ-ವಜ್ರಮಹೋತ್ಸವದ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ

Bangalore

ರಮೇಶ್ ಬೇಗಾರ್ ಶೃಂಗೇರಿ

English summary

Yakshagana ‘Pushpa Sindhuri’ turned 75. Yakshagana by Sri Perduru Yakshagana Mela & Guest Artists, Written by Sri Manooru Vasudeva Mayya, Lyrics by Sri Prasad Mogebettu, Organized by 'Manooru Mayya Yakshakala Pratishthana' will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C Road, Bengaluru on July 29,2017.