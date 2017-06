ಜೂನ್ 20ಕ್ಕೆ ಕಲಾಗ್ರಾಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಲ್ಜಾಣ ಧನಂಜಯ ಯಕ್ಷಗಾನ ಪ್ರಸಂಗ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Yakshagaana Biljaana Dhananjaya performing by Samastharu Teem on June 20, at 6:00PM at Samuchaya Rangamandira, Kalagrama, (Behind Bengaluru University), Mallathalli, Bengaluru.