ತಂಬಾಕುವಿರೋಧಿ ದಿನಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಮೇ 31 ರಂದು ವ್ಯಂಗ್ಯಚಿತ್ರ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ

Story first published: Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 14:32 [IST]

English summary

World celebrates May 31st as world no tobacco day. To create awareness about the deadly impact of tobacco a cartoonist from Banashankari, Bengaluru, named Shankar has organised a cartoon exhibition under Shankar cartoonist cafe on 31st may. The exhibition will be started from 5 am to 7 am, in Footpath gallery, BDA complex, Banashankari, Bengaluru.