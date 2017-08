ಪುಸ್ತಕ ಪ್ರೇಮಿಗಳ ನೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಪುಸ್ತಕ 'ಮಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮದುಮಗಳು!'

Bangalore

'Oneindia Kannada' has made an online poll to ask it's readers about their favourite Kannada book for world book lovers' day which was on August 9th. Here is the result of the poll. The most of the readers like Rashtrakavi Kuvempu's novel 'Malegalalalli Madumagalu' and S.L.Bhyrappa's novel 'Grihabhanga'