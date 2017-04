ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಕಾರಿನ ಕೆಂಪು ದೀಪ ತೆಗೆದವರ್ಯಾರು..?!

ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಅವರ ಕಾರಿನಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ ಕೆಂಪು ದೀಪ ನಿನ್ನೆ ಇದ್ದಕ್ಕಿದ್ದಂತೆ ಮಾಯವಾಗಿದೆ! ಅದು ಮಾಯವಾಗಿದ್ದು ಹೇಗೆ ಎಂಬ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸ್ವತಃ ಅವರಿಗೂ ಮಾಹಿತಿಯಿಲ್ಲ!

Story first published: Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 12:03 [IST]

English summary

While the media in Karnataka was hailing Siddaramaiah for removing the red beacon from his vehicle on Monday, it came as a disappointment that he had no role to play in it. In fact, when reporters asked the Chief Minister if removing the red beacon meant that he supported the centre's order, he was taken aback. He looked back at his car and found the red beacon missing.