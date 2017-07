ಸ್ಥಗಿತಗೊಂಡ 'ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ' ಸೇವೆ ಯಾವಾಗ ಆರಂಭವಾಗುತ್ತೆ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Train service temporally stopped - will tweet once the issues are resolved

Story first published: Friday, July 7, 2017, 11:47 [IST]

English summary

"Namma metro train service temporally stopped - will tweet once the issues are resolved", BMRCL tweets. Karnataka's pride, Bengaluru Namma Metro service stopped today(July 7th) due to the protests of BMRCL personnel.