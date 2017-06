ಕಾರ್ಡ್ ರೋಡ್ ಮೂಲಕ ಮೈಸೂರು ರಸ್ತೆಗೆ ಹೋಗುವವರೇ ಎಚ್ಚರ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, June 26, 2017, 12:20 [IST]

Due to Ramzan celebration, the city traffic police has blocked the west of chord road which connects Rajaji nagar/govinda raja nagar/vijayanagar to Mysuru road. At Deepanjali Nagar barricades have been placed on the road which makes to take inevitable turn towards RPC Layout via Railway parallel road which creates embarrassing moment for riders.