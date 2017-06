ಸುಮಧುರ ವಾರಾಂತ್ಯಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ವಿನೂತನ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 13:26 [IST]

English summary

Weekend Musical Galore will be held on 23rd to 25th June, 6 pm to 9 pm at Phoenix Marketcity Mall, Bengaluru. World famous Wireless walking violinist, Bengaluru's Aneesh Vidyashankar Aneesh Vidhyashankar will play violin and some more programmes also will be there. Interested can attend.