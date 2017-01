ರಾಮಾನುಜರ ಸ್ಮರಣೆಗಾಗಿ ವಿಶ್ಮಮಂಗಳ ಸಹಸ್ರಮಾನೋತ್ಸವ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 19:10 [IST]

English summary

Vishwamangala Mahothsava function has been organised by Shri Ramanujacharya sahasramanothsava samithi, Yalachenahalli of Bengaluru to commemorate the demise of sage Ramanujacharya one thousand years ago.