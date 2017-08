ಕನ್ನಡ ನೆಲದ ಕ್ರಾಂತಿಯ ಕಿಡಿಗಳು: ವಿದುರಾಶ್ವತ್ಥದ ಬಲಿದಾನಿಗಳು

Bangalore

ಒನ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

English summary

India is celebrating it's 71st independence day on August 15th. Here is a story on martyrs from Karnataka's Vidhurashwatha of Chikkaballapur district, who lost their lives in freedom strugle on 1938, April 25th by Britishers. This tragedy is called as Vidhurashwatha Massacre, also known as Jallianwala Bagh massacre of South India.