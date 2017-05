ಮೇ 27ರಂದು ಪ್ರವೀಣ್ ತೊಗಾಡಿಯಾ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 18:21 [IST]

English summary

vishwa hindu parishad International Working President Dr Pravin Togadia visits Bengaluru to attend a private function on May 27th. And on May 28th, Togadia attend in a Bengaluru city VHP organisation organized Guru Gobind Singh 350th birthday function.