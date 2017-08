ಬೆಳ್ಳಂದೂರು ಕೆರೆ ಬಳಿ ಹೋಗಿದ್ದರೆ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಸಾಧನೆ ತಿಳಿಯುತ್ತಿತ್ತು!

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

#WATCH : Vehicles stuck in toxic foam spilled by Bellandur Lake, at Yemalur bridge #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/2AKaRSHfVU

#BellandurLake in #Namma #Bengaluru on day on @OfficeOfRG visit to city #SnowInBengaluru 😏😠 pic.twitter.com/ZbswzmEPIP

English summary

Vehicles stuck in toxic foam spilled by Bellandur Lake, after heavy rain in Bengaluru city from 3 days.