Story first published: Monday, July 7, 2014, 18:39 [IST]

The ritual of Tapta Mudra Dharana is a very important for all Vaishnavas. It is as significant as wearing Yagnopavita. Here are the photos from the ceremony to name the road after Sri Satya Pramoda Teertha Swamiji, Near Uttaradi Math, Basavanagudi Bangalore.