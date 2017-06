ಉತ್ತರ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ನವನಿರ್ಮಾಣ ವೇದಿಕೆಯಿಂದ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಲ್ಲಿ ಅದ್ಧೂರಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Uttara Karnataka Navanirmana Vedike is celebrating it's 2nd year anniversary on June 4th, Sunday. The organisation has arrenged a cultural programme on tomorrow at Rajajinagar, Bengaluru. Sri Jaya Mrityunjaya Swamy of Kudalasangama will be the chief guest for the programme. Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar will be present in the programme.