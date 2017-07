ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಜು.15 'ಉಪಾಸನಾ ಟ್ರಸ್ಟ್ ಹದಿನೆಂಟರ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ'

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

Posted By: Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Bengaluru's Upasana trust has organised a fuction called, 'Upasana trust hadinentara sambhrama'(Upasana trust's 18th birtday celebration) on July 15th in JSS hall, Jayanagar 7th block, Bengaluru.