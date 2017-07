ಭಾನುವಾರ : ಪಂಪ-ಕುಮಾರವ್ಯಾಸರ ದೃಷ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕರ್ಣ

Bangalore

Prasad

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, July 8, 2017, 14:33 [IST]

English summary

Two books are getting released in Bengaluru on Sunday, July 9. Why Mahaprana no necessary for Kannada is one book. Another one, Karna - in the eyes of Pampa and Kumaravyasa. Kannada book lovers are welcome.