ಐಟಿ ದಾಳಿ, ಗುಜರಾತ್ ಶಾಸಕರಿಗೆ ಇಟಲಿಯೇ ಸೇಫ್!

Bangalore

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

State Machinery & Bribe failed so now Modi's IT dept carried out raids at Eagleton Golf Resort in Bengaluru where Gujarat Cong MLAs staying

Clarification from IT department IT raids have got nothing to do with "Gujarat Cong MLAs" whisked & kept at Karnataka resort pic.twitter.com/E2H7SKNeXl

English summary

The Income Tax department is conducting raids at the Eagleton Golf resort near Bengaluru in which the Gujarat MLAs are staying. Around 10 officers of the IT department are conducting the raids at Eagleton with the protection from the Central Reserve Police Force. Here are the twitter reaction.