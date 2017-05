ಹೊಸ ಮೋಟಾರ್ ವಾಹನ ಕಾಯ್ದೆ ಕಾರ್ಯಗತಗೊಳಿಸಲು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಸಜ್ಜು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

425 cameras, 24/7 monitoring, a daily average of 1700 violations No cop at the signal? THINK AGAIN! @CPBlr #BCPTv https://t.co/fQOfOGg8nn

Story first published: Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 12:52 [IST]

English summary

The Bangalore Police is all set to implement the new Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2016, which imposes hefty fines on traffic violators.