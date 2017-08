ರಮ್ಯಾ 'ಕೊಲೆಗಡುಕ' ಎಂದಿದ್ದು ಮೋದಿಗೋ, ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಅವರಿಗೋ?

Bangalore

ಒನ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

English summary

Congress Leader Ramya, while replying to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's tweet on the background of attack on Rahul Gandhi on Gujarat on August 4, 2017, said that Rupani has learnt Law and Order by a 'murderer'. This word either implies to PM Modi or BJP national president Amit Shah, says the sources.