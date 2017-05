ಕತಾರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರೇಮ, ಕಳ್ಳತನದಿಂದ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನಿ ಎಂಟ್ರಿ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, May 25, 2017, 13:01 [IST]

English summary

Three Pakistan nationals with fake documents were arrested by the Bengaluru police on Thursday. The Kumaraswamy layout police arrested Kiran Gulaam, Sameera and Kashif Shamsudeen suspected to be from Karachi of Pakistan along with one Indian national, Mohammed, said to be a native of Kerala