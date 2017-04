ಕೊಟ್ಟಿಗೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸುರೇಶ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ರಾತ್ರಿವಾಸ್ತವ್ಯದ ರಹಸ್ಯ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 10:13 [IST]

English summary

When politicians yearn and crave for luxuries and power, here is an interesting story of how a legislator chose to give up comforts. Suresh Kumar, a BJP legislator from Karnataka decided to ditch the comfort of a hotel and stay a cowshed at Nanjangud where hectic campaign is underway for the by-elections.