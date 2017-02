ಜಾನ್ ಮೈಕಲ್ ಡಿಕುನ್ಹಾ ದಿಟ್ಟ ತೀರ್ಪಿಗೆ ಸಂದ ಜಯ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017, 11:12 [IST]

Supreme Court of India has upholded verdict by John Michael DCunha, the then justice of CBI Special Court In Bengaluru, who sanctioned 4 year regorous jail term to late Jayalalithaa, Sasikala Natarajan, Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran on 27th September, 2014.