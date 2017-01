ಡೊನಾಲ್ಡ್ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ರಿಂದ 'ಸೂಪರ್' ಕಾಪ್' ಸಾಂಗ್ಲಿಯಾನಗೆ ಆಹ್ವಾನ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Former top cop of Karnataka, H T Sangliana, is all set to meet US President-designate Donald Trump after he takes over the highest office in the US. Sangliana has been invited to be part of the National Prayer Breakfast on February 2 at Washington Hilton. The event held on the first Thursday of February each year is a designated forum for political, social and business elite to convene and connect. The President of the United States has been a key speaker in the meet since 1953.