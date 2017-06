ಒಂದು ಮಳೆಯ ರಾತ್ರಿ, ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಪೊಲೀಸರಿಗೆ ಥ್ಯಾಂಕ್ಸ್ ಹೇಳಿದ ಅಪರ್ಣಾ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Bengaluru resident Aparna Vinod was stuck in Indiranagar for over an hour with a friend, struggling to find a ride to go home. Private cabs showed surge pricing and many didn't respond to their booking, she said. Rain made it difficult for them to go looking for an auto. A distraught Aparna then turned to Bengaluru Police who helped her find an auto rickshaw.