ಮುಂಗಾರು ದುರ್ಬಲ, ಮೋಡ ಬಿತ್ತನೆಗೆ ಸಚಿವ ಸಂಪುಟ ಗ್ರೀನ್ ಸಿಗ್ನಲ್

English summary

Casting a dark spell over Karnataka in the coming days, the monsoon has failed for the third consecutive year forcing the state government to experiment with cloud seeding in major catchment areas in different parts of the state. Prompted by the poor monsoon all over the state, the cabinet on Wednesday approved a cloud seeding project at a cost of Rs 30 crore and has set a deadline of 60 days for the implementation of the project.