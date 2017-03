ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 18ರಂದು ಅರಮನೆ ಮೈದಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಶ್ರೀನಿವಾಸ ಕಲ್ಯಾಣೋತ್ಸವ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 16:49 [IST]

English summary

Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt of Melkote in Mandya in association with Tirumala Tirupathi Devastanams is holding a grand Srinivasa Kalyanothsava on 18th March 2017, Saturday at Sheesha Mahal, Palace grounds (Bengaluru) at 6.00 PM.