ಪ್ರಚೋದನಕಾರಿ ಭಾಷಣ, ಮುತಾಲಿಕ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಎಫ್ ಐಆರ್

Tuesday, July 4, 2017, 14:05 [IST]

English summary

An FIR has been registered against Pramod Muthalik, the chief of fringe group Sri Rama Sene. The Bengaluru police booked the pro-Hindu leader for hate speeches and hurting religious sentiments. In a public platform, Muthalik of threatened of a blood bath if Iftar and Namaz were held inside Hindu religious places.