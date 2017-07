ಭಾರತದ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯ ಬಾಹ್ಯಾಕಾಶ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಿ ಯು.ಆರ್.ರಾವ್ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ ಚಿತ್ರ

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Professor U R Rao renowned space scientist passed away at Bengaluru today. He was 85. Rao the former ISRO chief and the man behind India's first satellite Aryabhatta passed away at around 2.30 am on Monday. He was admitted to hospital with a heart ailment earlier this month. The former Isro chief was serving as the chairman of the governing council of the physical research laboratory and the chancellor of the Indian Institute of Science and Technology at Thiruvananthapuram. Here is his brief profile.