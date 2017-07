'ಸಿರಿಗಂಧ' - ಇನ್ಫೋಸಿಸ್ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಕೇಂದ್ರದ ಬೆಸ್ಟ್ ವಾಲಂಟೀರ್ ಕ್ಲಬ್

Bangalore

ರಾಮಚಂದ್ರ ಹೆಗಡೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Sirigandha, the Kannada club in Infosys Bengaluru has been adjudged as the best volunteer club for the second consecutive year. Congratulations to all the voluneers of Sirigandha. A write up by Ramachandra Hegde.