Bengaluru-based Sakuraa India Foundation (SIF) as part of its initiative to impart Japanese language training especially to technical students has decided to set up 9 Japan Desks across Karnataka. 9 Japan desks planned, 5 will be set in Bengaluru and the remaining 4 will be set-up, one each in Mysuru, Belagavi, Dharwad and Tumkur.