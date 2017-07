ಕನ್ನಡದಲ್ಲೇ ಸೇವೆ ನೀಡುವ 'ಶೆಲ್' ಉಳಿದವಕ್ಕೂ ಮಾದರಿಯಾಗಲಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, July 6, 2017, 10:48 [IST]

Shell Petrol pumps are using kannada langauge for customer service in Kannada. The shell's stand took attention of all Kannada lovers and they are requesting all petrol pumps like HP, BP, IOL should use Kannada language as medium of communication and also for customer service.