2016ರ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಐಎಎಸ್ ಸಾಧಕರ ಹಿಂದಿನ ಗುಟ್ಟು- ಶಂಕರ್ ಅಕಾಡೆಮಿ

Story first published: Monday, June 5, 2017, 12:13 [IST]

English summary

There is Shankar accadamy behind succuss of Karnataka's 27 IAS candidates in UPSC exam 2016. The Shankar accadamy which is near to Attiguppe metro station, Bengaluru has an important role in achievement of IAS candidates of Karnataka.