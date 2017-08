'ವೀರಶೈವ-ಲಿಂಗಾಯತ' ಧರ್ಮಕ್ಕಾಗಿಯೇ ಹೋರಾಟ: 'ಮಹಾಸಭೆ' ಘೋಷಣೆ

Bangalore

Chethan

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Veerashaiva Mahasabha decided to demand for a separate religious status for Veerashaiva-Lingayat, but not only for Lingayat Community. In a meeting of governing council of Veerashaiva Mahasabha, also decided to convince the people to are protesting against Veerashaiva mahasabha.