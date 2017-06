ಬಂತು..ಬಂತು..ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಪ್ರೆಸ್ ರೈಲು!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Wednesday, June 7, 2017

The ninth edition of Science Express arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday with the Whitefield railway station playing host to the train that has travelled across the country to spread awareness on the environment. The train will be stationed at Whitefield till Thursday before moving to the Kengeri station on Friday where the exhibition will continue till Sunday.