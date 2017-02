ಜಯಲಲಿತಾ ಗೆಳತಿ ಶಶಿಕಲಾ ನಟರಾಜನ್ ಕೈದಿ ನಂಬರ್ 10711

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, February 15, 2017, 18:36 [IST]

English summary

Sasikala Natarajan is prisoner number 10711. She has been taken to jail and a prisoner number has also been allotted. Co-convict Ilavarasi has been allotted number 10712. Earlier Sasikala surrendered before the court in Bengaluru. The special court set up in the premises of the central jail.