ರಾಯಣ್ಣ ಬ್ರಿಗೇಡ್: ಈಶ್ವರಪ್ಪ ತಮ್ಮ ಸ್ಥಾನ ಕಳೆದುಕೊಳ್ತಾರಾ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2017, 12:50 [IST]

English summary

Sangolli Rayanna brigade and BJP nothing to the relationship says BJP State President B S yeddyurappa in Bengaluru. And Today(Jan.12) evening will be a meeting of the MLC in Malleswarm BJP office. but Yaddyurappa not approach to call the BJP Leader Eshwarappa.