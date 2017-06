ಆರ್ ಟಿಇ ಮಕ್ಕಳಿಗೆ ಪ್ರತ್ಯೇಕ ಕೊಠಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾಠ: ಪೋಷಕರ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Parents of RTE children studying in Brigade school in JP Nagar of Bengaluru protested on June 21st, 2017, against the governing committee of the school. They alleged that, governing committee made RTE children to study in separate room thus differentiating them from rich children.