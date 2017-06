ಹತ್ತು ರುಪಾಯಿ ನಾಣ್ಯ ತಿರಸ್ಕರಿಸಿದರೆ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರದ್ರೋಹದ ಪ್ರಕರಣ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, June 3, 2017, 11:46 [IST]

English summary

There is a lot of confusion that surrounds the Rs 10 coin. Shopkeepers have been blatantly rejecting Rs 10 coins stating that they are fake or are on the verge of being banned by the Government of India. Let us make this amply clear to the reader: " If your Rs 10 coin is rejected by the shopkeeper or anyone else, you have the legal right to file a criminal case against that person." In fact you can file a case under sedition.