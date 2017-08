ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಅನಿವಾಸಿ ಭಾರತೀಯರ ಬೆಳ್ಳಿಹಬ್ಬ

Bangalore

Prasad

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The Returned NRIs along with the NRI Forum of the Government of Karnataka and Indo-American Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Association will be felicitating leading RNRIs in Karnataka, Infosys Narayana Murthy, Grammy Award Winning artist Ricky Kej, Ashok Kheny of NICE, Dr. Sharan Patil of Sparsh and Prashanth Prakash of Accel. Siddaramaiah, Ananth Kumar, Arathi Krishna, Sudha Murthy will participate.