ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳಿಗೂ ಒಂದೇ ಪರಿಹಾರ, 'ನಮ್ಮ100’ ಸಹಾಯವಾಣಿಗೆ ಚಾಲನೆ

Our Namma-100 fully operational. V promised 2 pick up every call within 15 sec but doing it now within 6 sec. pic.twitter.com/FLRd4i1YMV

Training in progress in Namma-100 center. We are gearing up to serve you better...try 100 when in distress. pic.twitter.com/FRusSDxsUv

Coming Soon.....No need to wait in police station for hours for routine works? Dial 100 , fix appointment and then GO. pic.twitter.com/WTope7IUIh

Coming soon... Dial 100 then press one for police, two for traffic and three for enquiry and appointments. pic.twitter.com/sFLDTUOo0e

Story first published: Saturday, June 10, 2017, 15:24 [IST]

English summary

Chief minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated ‘Namma100’, a comprehensive citizen emergency service of Bengaluru police. In this Namma100 time for answering a call is 15 seconds and time for Hoysala to respond and reach the spot is 15 minutes.