ಗೆರೆ ದಾಟಿದರೆ ಅನಾಹುತವಾದೀತು, ಪೊಲೀಸರ ವಿನೂತನ ಟ್ವೀಟ್!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 10:40 [IST]

English summary

Respect the Stop Line : Crossing some lines can be devastating. This tweet by Traffic DCP Abhishek Goel is innovative and makes the rider to think before crossing the stop line. For this, he has used the illustration of Bumrah crossing line to bowl a noball again Pakistan.